In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, debris that fell after the interception of a ballistic missile injured one Arab resident. A residential building and a car also sustained minor damage, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense.

Missile interception over Riyadh

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile that, it said, the Houthis had launched toward Riyadh. According to Saudi civil defense, its teams responded to the incident and carried out standard procedures.

On Tuesday, the coalition intercepted ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, launched toward the Riyadh region, the country’s southern region, Al-Kharj Governorate, the Haradh center in Al-Ahsa Governorate, and the city of Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia.

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Injuries and damage

Saudi civil defense also reported that debris from two intercepted cruise missiles fell in Riyadh. Four people were injured then: two women, a man, and a child. Fifteen residential buildings sustained minor material damage.

In addition, the coalition reported several airstrikes on the Al-Sabaha central fuel depot west of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The coalition said the operation was intended to disrupt the fuel supply line that the Houthis, according to its claims, use for military operations.

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