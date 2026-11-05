Dmitry Punin, the owner of Pin-Up, who is wanted internationally by Ukraine, was spotted in Rome

Dmitry Punin, the owner of Pin-Up, was spotted at a casino in Rome. He and his wife, Marina Ilyina, had previously been placed on an international wanted list in Kazakhstan.

It is known that the couple is suspected of operating an illegal online casino within the country.

The names of Punin and Ilyina appeared on Kazakhstan’s official website in the “Wanted Persons” section, and in August, the couple were listed among the suspects in a case involving an illegal gambling operation.

The investigation began following journalistic reports in early 2025. These reports alleged that the Pin-Up bookmaker, officially registered in Kazakhstan, was directing users to online casino sites whose operations are prohibited in the country.

Following the publication of these reports, Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency opened a criminal investigation into the illegal gambling business.

According to investigators, bank employees helped withdraw funds that citizens had lost at online casinos. The total amount of such financial transactions, according to the data provided, could have reached 100 billion tenge.

Other individuals suspected of facilitating the organization and financial management of the illegal business are also implicated in the case. In particular, alleged participants in this scheme were previously placed on a wanted list.

This was reported by pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy.

The day before, Dmitry Punin and his wife, Marina Ilyina, were placed on an international wanted list in Kazakhstan. They are suspected of organizing an illegal online casino within the country.

The Polish television channel TVP Info conducted an investigation into the activities of the online poker platform GGPoker, specifically focusing on methods of circumventing blocks, attracting Polish players, and possible links between the illegal gambling business and Russia.

Dmitry Punin is a Russian gambling magnate who is believed to have founded and headed the international online casino Pin-Up. Ukrainian law enforcement took an interest in him when it emerged that his casino had been masquerading as a “Ukrainian business” for years and siphoning off billions of hryvnias from local players.

Officially, the brand in Ukraine was registered under front men, but the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) established that the actual beneficiaries and recipients of the profits had all along been Russian citizens, specifically Punin himself and his inner circle.

For this reason, the DBR launched a large-scale criminal investigation and announced charges in the money laundering case against the following individuals: Punin, his wife Marina Ilyina, as well as Vladimir Ilyin, Alexander Matyashov, and Ivan Bannikov.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has submitted a request to Cyprus for the extradition of Dmitry Punin, the Russian owner of the Pin-Up casino. Currently, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed personal sanctions on Punin, his partners, and nine companies under his control (including “Ukr Game Technology” and “Turbo.ua”). Some of Punin’s seized assets, including cash and real estate, have already been returned to the Ukrainian budget.

Dmytro Punin himself, while in Limassol, hoped to clear his name through Ukrainian courts and secure the removal of publications about his possible ties to sanctioned businesses. Specifically, a lawsuit filed on Punin’s behalf to protect his honor, dignity, and business reputation against UA.News was filed with the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv in January of this year. The lawsuit was filed against several Ukrainian media outlets that had previously published materials about his possible involvement with the Pin-UP online casino and money-laundering schemes through temporarily occupied territories.

In the lawsuit, Punin claimed that the information disseminated about him is untrue and damages his reputation. Specifically, this refers to publications from April 2024 that reported on his alleged detention in Limassol, Cyprus. The plaintiff’s side insists that this information is untrue.

In effect, Punin is demanding that Ukrainian media outlets remove the materials, publish a retraction, and officially acknowledge that the information disseminated is false; such actions by this sanctioned businessman may indicate deliberate pressure on independent media.

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