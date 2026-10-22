The condition of Crimean Tatar political prisoner Lenur Khalilov has critically deteriorated in a Russian prison colony

Lenur Khalilov, a Crimean Tatar sentenced in Russia to 18 years in prison, is in critical condition at a prison in Arkhangelsk. Due to a severe deterioration in his health, he could not be transported to the court hearing on October 22, during which the issue of his release on medical grounds was to be considered.

This was reported by Refat Chubarov, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.

According to him, Khalilov is being held in a Russian prison approximately 2,500 km from occupied Crimea. He was diagnosed with liver cancer, and while in a Rostov pretrial detention center, he contracted hepatitis C.

Last year, Khalilov was released on medical grounds. During his time at liberty, he underwent two courses of chemotherapy. However, about a month later, a Russian court overturned the release decision, after which he was returned to the penal colony.

The political prisoner has nearly lost the ability to walk

Back in early July, Crimean human rights activist Lutfiye Zudieva reported on Khalilov’s critical condition. According to her, he has almost lost the ability to move around on his own.

“He is transported on a stretcher, and if he has to walk, it is only with the help of others or by leaning on nearby objects,” the human rights activist noted.

Despite his poor health, Khalilov was scheduled to be brought to another court hearing on October 22 regarding his release. However, due to his deteriorating health, this was not possible.

Why Russia Convicted Lenur Khalilov

Lenur Khalilov led the independent Crimean Tatar Muslim community “Alushta.” In June 2019, he was detained by Russian security forces, and later a Moscow-controlled court sentenced him to 18 years in prison on charges of organizing a terrorist cell.

Khalilov’s persecution is linked to pressure exerted by the Russian occupation authorities on independent Muslim communities in Crimea. After the occupation of the peninsula, Russian authorities began dismantling religious organizations that were not under their control.

In particular, the occupation administration established control over the historic Yukari Jami Mosque by appointing imams loyal to the regime, who were escorted there by police.

Source: Refat Chubarov

As a reminder, the FSB has begun to more frequently publish staged videos of political prisoners’ arrests.

The Kremlin has rejected negotiations with the U.S. regarding the release of political prisoners.

As a reminder, Russian propaganda is spreading yet another fake story about allegedly staged footage of the aftermath of attacks in Ukraine.

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