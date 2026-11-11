There is a shortage of free insulin and diabetes medications in Chelyabinsk, Russia

Residents of Chelyabinsk are complaining about disruptions in the supply of free insulin and subsidized medications for controlling blood sugar levels. Due to drug shortages, patients are forced to purchase these medications at their own expense, even though they are entitled to free supplies. This was reported by EAN, citing people with diabetes.

One local resident with type 2 diabetes said that in 2026, she was able to obtain her prescribed medications, “Vildagliptin” and “Metformin,” without any problems only twice. In other months, she was given a generic version of the first medication, and for the past two weeks, she has been unable to obtain the necessary medications at Polyclinic No. 5 at all. Ultimately, the woman decided to purchase the medication on her own. One package costs 750 rubles, and it lasts only two weeks.

According to the patient, she has also witnessed elderly people being denied prescriptions for insulin.

Another Chelyabinsk resident, who has type 1 diabetes, said he has grown accustomed to the lack of subsidized medications and buys insulin with his own money. However, in recent months, he said, the situation has significantly worsened.

The clinic explained that requests for the necessary medications have already been submitted to the regional Ministry of Health, and the facility is awaiting delivery. The ministry confirmed that “Vildagliptin” is currently being procured. Once the medication arrives, medical staff are to contact the patients.

The Chelyabinsk Region has a regional program called “Fighting Diabetes,” under which budget funds are allocated annually for the purchase of medications. In 2026, 109 million rubles were earmarked for this program.

Dozens of regions across the Russian Federation are also experiencing a shortage of emergency medications

Problems with the supply of medications for people with diabetes are also being reported in other parts of Russia. In late October, reports emerged of a shortage of glucagon—a medication used in cases of a critical drop in blood sugar levels, particularly when a person loses consciousness. According to available information, supply disruptions have occurred in more than 30 regions of the Russian Federation.

These include Chuvashia, Udmurtia, Buryatia, Bashkortostan, Komi, Ivanovo, Tver, Kemerovo, Orenburg, Omsk, Volgograd, and Samara regions, as well as the Altai Krai and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

In some cases, patients are even denied prescriptions, despite having medical indications. Instead, if their condition deteriorates sharply, they are advised to call an ambulance. In some regions, doctors suggest that patients purchase the medication on their own; however, it is difficult to find it on the open market, and the cost can reach 14,000 rubles.

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