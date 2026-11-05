In Noyabrsk, in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, residents have been unable to restore normal water service for several months following an accident on the main water pipeline.

An investigation by Rospotrebnadzor found excessive levels of chemicals and coliform bacteria in the water, which may indicate fecal contamination.

The problem has affected residential buildings and institutions throughout most of the city, including kindergartens. The agency warned that such water could cause intestinal infections and other dangerous diseases.

The problems began in August following an accident on the water main. Residents complained of brown water and frequent outages. In October, the region’s governor, Dmitry Artyukhov, described the situation as “utility chaos” and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. However, no specific timeline for restoring water service has been announced yet.

Artur Tsybikov, a resident of Buryatia who calls himself a shaman, announced his intention to sacrifice 60 camels to ensure Russia’s victory in the so-called “special military operation.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Russia should prepare for the imposition of “hellish sanctions” by the U.S. following the midterm congressional elections, in which the Republicans may suffer a defeat. In his view, the Democrats are ramping up pressure on President Donald Trump to such an extent that they may even threaten him with impeachment.

Russian statistics have become unavailable following a massive cyberattack on Rosstat. The agency’s website has been down for several days, and Russian companies are complaining that they are unable to submit mandatory reports.

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