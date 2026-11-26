In a Russian 8th-grade English textbook published by Starlight, American food and household items have been replaced with traditional Russian ones.

Instead of jeans, potato chips, and Coca-Cola, students are presented with texts about kvass, jellied meat, and valenki.

The changes were made no later than 2023. Earlier versions of the textbook, published in 2018 and 2020, used different examples. This was reported by the publication “Versтка.”

At the same time, the structure of the assignment has remained virtually unchanged: students are required to read texts about the history of a dish, a beverage, and an item of clothing, and then answer questions.

In the section on kvass, the authors noted that it is allegedly unknown when and under what circumstances it first appeared in Russia. Valenki, meanwhile, were described as popular footwear that is still worn even in Russian cities.

In Russia, one of the stanzas from Alexander Pushkin’s poem “Winter Evening” was removed from the third-grade “Literary Reading” textbook. In the abridged excerpt, the poet addresses a nanny, suggesting they have a drink to dispel their melancholy.

Russia announced the preparation of a school textbook on the history of Ukraine, which, according to the authors’ plan, is to contain a Russian version of historical events and recount the so-called “shared history” of Ukraine and Russia.

As a reminder, Russian schools plan to be supplied with new textbooks dedicated to the history of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. In these publications, the history of the temporarily occupied territories is to be presented in accordance with the Russian historical narrative.

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