In Russia, banks will be required to submit data on citizens' purchases to the tax authorities within an hour

Starting in 2027, Russian banks and the Central Bank must submit information to the Federal Tax Service (FTS) regarding citizens’ payments for goods and services no later than one hour after the transaction takes place. The new requirements will cover card payments, bank transfers, electronic money, and payments made through the fast-payment system, Interfax reports, citing amendments to the draft law on the specifics of the Russian Federation’s budget execution.

Information regarding transactions between companies and sole proprietors must also be submitted to the tax authority if corporate cards or other electronic payment methods were used. The data will include the taxpayer identification numbers (TINs) of both the sender and the recipient of the funds.

Currently, the Federal Tax Service receives information about citizens’ purchases primarily from merchants via cash registers. The new measure will allow the tax authority to obtain information directly from banks.

The transfer of information will be implemented in phases. According to the amendments, starting September 30, 2027, the requirement will take effect for systemically important banks regarding card payments. Starting March 1, 2028, it will be extended to all other banks and other types of non-cash transactions.

In addition, starting June 30, 2028, banks must begin reporting monthly on their customers and payment terminals.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation plans to consider the corresponding bill in its second reading on November 19.

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