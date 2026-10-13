In Russia, a blogger was sentenced to forced labor for criticizing the mobilization and the military registration and enlistment office

Stanislav Morozov, a blogger from Penza, Russia, was sentenced to two years of forced labor on charges of inciting extremism online. According to “Agency,” citing two participants in the trial, the criminal case was prompted by a video in which Morozov spoke about possible resistance to the arbitrary actions of military registration and enlistment offices, following the example of Ukrainian citizens.

In the video, the blogger stated that the actions of the Russian authorities could lead to resistance against military registration and enlistment office staff. The FSB interpreted his words as incitement to violence against representatives of military authorities. The prosecution sought a three-year prison sentence for Morozov.

After the verdict was announced, the blogger called the sentence relatively lenient, although, in his words, he had expected an even more lenient ruling. He noted that forced labor allows for serving the sentence outside the conditions of a maximum-security prison.

Last summer in the Penza region, according to local residents, security forces stepped up raids during which men were detained and forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Officially, the raids were explained as a search for draft dodgers, undocumented migrants, and soldiers who had deserted their units. At the same time, locals claimed that people were being detained indiscriminately and forced to go to war through threats.

Morozov posted videos in which local residents appeared to be trying to rescue men from recruiters. Against this backdrop, some communities began forming vigilante groups to protect their fellow villagers from recruiters.

The day before, the blogger was also fined 80,000 rubles in a case involving disrespect for the authorities. This refers to a video from a polling station where he wrote an insult directed at Vladimir Putin on his ballot and crossed out the name of the “United Russia” party. Earlier, because of this video, Morozov spent two weeks in administrative detention for petty hooliganism.

Prior to that, an administrative report had been filed against the blogger for abuse of freedom of the press, and he was summoned to the Investigative Committee. According to Morozov, the pretext was a statement in which he called the military registration and enlistment offices in Penza’s Oktyabrsky and Zheleznodorozhny districts “torture camps.” Outside this facility, women were trying to free men who, according to them, had been forcibly mobilized.

As a reminder, Russian blogger Michael Naki was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in a penal colony.

Oleg Kuvayev, the creator of “Masya,” was also sentenced in absentia to more than four years in a penal colony in Russia.

Earlier, Russian animator Kuvayev released a new episode of “Masya” in support of Ukraine.

In the new episode, Masya speaks Ukrainian.

Following this, the Russian Federation issued a warrant for the arrest of the creator of “Masya.”

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