In Russia, the lack of a military ID card among men of draft age may serve as grounds for refusing to accept documents for a foreign passport. This has been reported by local media, citing materials from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ materials state that without presenting a military ID, a citizen may be denied the acceptance of documents for applying for a foreign passport. At the same time, TASS does not provide additional details or clarify whether this constitutes a change to the current procedure for issuing documents.

Previously, a military ID was not a required document for applying for a foreign passport. Migration departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were required to independently request information about men of draft age from military registration and enlistment offices.

According to previous explanations by human rights advocates, a refusal to issue a foreign passport solely due to the absence of a military ID card or failure to complete military service could be appealed. Travel restrictions applied to certain categories of citizens defined by law, specifically those who had been drafted or who were performing military or alternative service.

Passport issuance in Russia is already being delayed

Previously, Russians subject to military registration reported being denied foreign passports due to restrictions imposed by military registration offices. There were also complaints about delays in issuing documents lasting several months or the suspension of the application process.

Residents of Moscow and other major Russian cities have also complained about problems submitting applications through the “Gosuslugi” portal: the system regularly reported that no appointment slots were available. According to a source, this situation has been ongoing since spring.

Russian attorney Maxim Grebenyuk believes that the authorities are systematically developing a system whereby citizens’ requests for government services allow authorities to verify their military registration status.

According to him, up-to-date data in the registries makes it easier to locate people for conscription and, if necessary, mobilization.

Earlier in Russia, a blogger was sentenced to forced labor for criticizing mobilization and the military registration and enlistment office.

Prior to this, the ISW outlined the conditions under which Putin might announce a new mobilization.

Russians are buying real estate in Thailand at a faster rate due to fears of a new mobilization.

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