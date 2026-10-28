The Russian State Duma’s Committee on Transport has recommended passing, on first reading, a bill that would allow the registration of vehicles placed on an international wanted list at the initiative of police in “unfriendly” countries. This was reported by The Moscow Times, citing Kommersant.

Igor Zubov, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, explained the need for the changes, citing, in particular, problems with registering vehicles in the occupied territories of Ukraine. According to him, vehicles that previously belonged to Ukrainians could not be registered because they were listed on Interpol’s wanted list.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs states that the changes are temporary and will not result in the automatic registration of all vehicles subject to international warrants. According to Zubov, the countries that initiated the warrants will be able to provide the Russian side with documents and evidence supporting their claims to a specific vehicle.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs drafted the bill in February, and in June, the government submitted it to the State Duma. In October, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation effectively endorsed this approach, ruling in favor of a St. Petersburg resident who had purchased a car stolen in Canada but was unable to register it due to an international search warrant.

After the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions, cars stolen in Europe and North America began flooding into Russia. According to Interpol, from February 2024 to July 2026, the organization recorded 4,798 reports of cars stolen in Canada and subsequently found in Russia.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to prepare proposals that will change the order in which search results are displayed for queries related to abortion. Under the plan, search engines would first display websites with information about social support for women, followed by other resources. The government must submit its proposals by December 15, 2026.

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