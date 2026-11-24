The Russian State Duma has drafted a bill that would restrict the screening of foreign films in movie theaters. The initiative was drafted after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials this spring to introduce such restrictions as soon as possible.

According to the bill, during certain periods of the year, movie theaters may be prohibited from showing foreign films or required to allocate only a minimal amount of screen time to them compared to Russian films. This system has been dubbed the “quota for national cinema.” The total duration of the restrictions will not exceed half the number of days in a quarter—approximately 45 days, or up to 180 days per year.

The authors of the initiative propose that quotas be approved no later than 90 days before the start of the year, with the participation of Russian film organizations. At the same time, the terms of previously concluded contracts for the distribution of foreign films during the period when the restrictions are in effect will be deemed invalid. Amendments to the law “On State Support for the Film Industry” could take effect on March 1, 2027.

In March, Putin stated that Russia was allowing foreign content—which he called “dull and useless”—into its market and demanded that the issue of restricting the screening of foreign films be resolved promptly.

Back in March 2025, the Russian president instructed his aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to support the introduction of quotas on foreign films and to protect the domestic film market from the future return of competitors.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Hollywood studios halted the official distribution of their films in Russia. However, Russian movie theaters continued to screen new foreign releases under the so-called “pre-show service” scheme. Audiences are sold tickets to short films or documentaries with distribution certificates, and foreign films are shown before these begin.

According to official data, in 2025 this alternative distribution model generated 2.8 billion rubles (approximately $35 million) for Russian movie theaters, accounting for 5.59% of total box office revenue. At the same time, industry experts estimated the actual revenue from such screenings at 5.6 billion rubles (about $70 million), since, according to their estimates, approximately half of the unofficial screenings are not recorded in the state accounting system.