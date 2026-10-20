A bill has been submitted to the Russian State Duma to increase criminal penalties for inciting mass unrest, justifying terrorism, and committing acts of violence against government officials.

For inciting mass unrest, the bill proposes increasing the maximum prison term from two to four years, and for similar actions committed via the internet or the media, it proposes up to six years of imprisonment.

The bill also proposes to increase penalties for justifying terrorism online and to raise the maximum fine for violence against government officials to 500,000 rubles.

The bill has already received positive feedback from the government and the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. One of the initiative’s authors, Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the State Duma’s Security Committee, stated that the changes are intended to strengthen national security.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a ceasefire along the current front lines, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

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