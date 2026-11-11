In Russia, debt collectors have begun blackmailing debtors with explicit images and pornographic videos created by AI

In Russia, debt collectors have come up with a new way to pressure people who can’t repay their microloans on time. Using artificial intelligence, they generate explicit photos and pornographic videos featuring the debtors, then send them to the debtors’ relatives, friends, and coworkers, demanding that the money be repaid.

According to the victim, Katerina, the problems began after she was unable to repay a 20,000-ruble microloan on time, which she had taken out from the organization “Cash AP.” The young woman claims that the money was transferred to her not by a legal entity but by a private individual, which is why she could not figure out how to properly settle the debt.

About a month and a half later, unknown individuals began threatening Katerina and demanding repayment. Later, they incorporated artificial intelligence into the blackmail: the debt collectors created fake erotic photos of the young woman and began sending them to her acquaintances.

Katerina’s colleagues, as well as her elderly grandmother, received these images. According to the victim, the amount demanded kept changing—from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles. At the same time, the bank card numbers to which they demanded the money be transferred also kept changing.

However, the harassment did not end there. Katerina’s older sister became the next target. Using a neural network, the unknown perpetrators created a fake pornographic video featuring her and sent it to her colleagues and female friends.

Katerina believes her relative was deliberately targeted to inflict an even greater psychological blow on her.

After the young woman shared her experience on social media, other people began reaching out to her. They reported that they, too, had encountered similar debt collection tactics.

Thus, artificial intelligence—which allows for the creation of realistic images and videos of people without their consent—became, in this case, a tool for blackmail and psychological pressure. However, all of the circumstances described are currently based on the victim’s account, as quoted by the Russian publication “Baza.”