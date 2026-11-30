In the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — confiscations of private assets in 2026 accounted for 40% of the total value of all mergers and acquisitions deals. In 2025, this figure was slightly above 20%, while in 2024 it stood at 7%.

RMF24 cites such data from the Moscow economic agency AK&M. The outlet also writes, citing The Wall Street Journal, that Russian authorities are seizing not only the assets of foreign companies but also the property of businessmen previously considered loyal to the Kremlin.

Cases against businessmen

Among the examples, RMF24 names former senator and owner of the Rusagro agricultural holding Vadim Moshkovich. In July, he appeared in court on charges of fraud and bribery, and the state confiscated his property, valued at $7 billion.

Konstantin Strukov, a United Russia party deputy who owned one of the largest gold mining companies, Yuzhuralzoloto, also lost his property. Former Supreme Court judge Viktor Momotov, according to the outlet, lost nearly one hundred real estate properties.

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Transfer of assets

Russian economists cited by RMF24 state that asset seizures are increasingly accompanied by fabricated or invented charges. Formally, such property is supposed to be sold at open auctions, but according to the data cited, more than 90% of assets are transferred to state corporations or people close to Vladimir Putin.

As an example, the outlet cites the Russian division of international packaging manufacturer Aptar. In 2025, its revenue exceeded $20 million, and by presidential decree, the division was transferred to an entity controlled by a nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Decree on critical infrastructure

In August 2026, Putin signed a decree allowing the state to temporarily take control of oil refineries, telecommunications networks, industrial and logistics facilities if their owners fail to ensure adequate protection from Ukrainian drone attacks. According to official data, control over no company has yet been taken under this document, but experts warn that it could affect up to 167 private facilities.

Russian economist Andrei Yakovlev, affiliated with the Free University of Berlin, linked the intensification of the struggle for assets to dwindling resources and Russia's growing spending on the war against Ukraine.

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