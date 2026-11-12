In Russia, the number of businesses ceasing operations has more than doubled the number of new companies. From January through September 2026, 208,500 organizations left the market, while only 109,000 were registered. Among the main reasons cited for this decline are an increased tax burden, rising costs of doing business, and high borrowing costs.

These figures come from Rosstat, whose statistics were highlighted by Izvestia. Specifically, in September, 11,700 companies were established in the country, while 21,700 ceased operations.

A decline in the number of enterprises was recorded in nearly all sectors. The exception was the extractive sector, where 776 companies closed and 786 opened over the course of nine months.

The most significant gap between the number of new and closed businesses was observed in trade and construction. In wholesale and retail trade, 68,500 companies ceased operations, compared to 31,600 new ones. In the construction industry, 29,000 enterprises closed, while only 14,300 were registered.

Why Russian Businesses Are Shutting Down

Ivan Efremov, deputy executive director of the organization “Opora Rossii,” noted that entrepreneurial activity in the country is declining. According to him, the average monthly number of new company registrations is approximately 30% lower than during the same period last year.

Marina Krasnova, a managing partner at Union Group, attributes the prevalence of closures to the rising cost of doing business. Businesses are forced to spend more but cannot fully pass on the additional costs to consumers due to weak demand and competition. This leads to a reduction in profits and financial reserves.

Tax increases have added to the pressure. In 2025, Russia’s corporate income tax was raised to 25%, and starting in 2026, the VAT rate was increased from 20% to 22%. The government also lowered the annual income threshold for the simplified tax system from 60 million to 20 million rubles, which has made it more difficult for some small businesses to operate.

The situation is further exacerbated by expensive borrowing. Yuri Azargaev, Director of Investment Client Relations at the management company Alfa-Capital, highlighted the difficulties faced by businesses that have loans with variable interest rates or are forced to borrow funds at higher interest rates to pay off previous debts.

There May Be Even More Closures

Dmytro Knatko, Academic Director of the “Business Management” program at the Higher School of Economics, predicts that next year the number of companies ceasing operations will continue to exceed the number of new ones.

Among possible measures to support businesses, experts cite debt restructuring, government loan guarantees, and simplification of tax reporting. According to Vladimir Chernov, a representative of Freedom Global, this could help companies overcome a temporary shortage of working capital and preserve jobs.

Russia plans to increase fines on businesses to replenish the war budget.

In St. Petersburg, payments for recruiting soldiers have been cut by nearly nine times due to the budget crisis.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is rising. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Lending to households in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

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