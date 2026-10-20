In Russia, a new law against telephone fraud could disrupt airline operations

Russian airlines risk losing the mobile connectivity needed to prepare flights due to a new bill aimed at combating cybercrime. The “Anti-Fraud 3.0” bill, drafted by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, provides for the blocking of all of a carrier’s corporate SIM cards if at least one of its numbers has been used for illegal activities.

According to Forbes, citing a statement from the Russian Air Transport Operators Association (AEVT), the restrictions could also affect pilots’ tablets containing flight documentation.

Russian airlines use mobile devices to exchange operational information, as well as Electronic Flight Bag tablets. These devices provide pilots with navigation data, weather forecasts, information on airspace restrictions, and other details necessary before takeoff.

The AEVT warns that blocking corporate numbers could significantly complicate the work of carriers or even lead to the suspension of their operations.

Representatives of the Russian airline Aeroflot also participated in drafting the proposed changes.

As a reminder, Aeroflot has reduced its domestic flights by nearly 10%.

Prior to this, Aeroflot’s CEO warned of the possible decommissioning of the SSJ-100.

Aeroflot’s stock plummeted following Zelenskyy’s statement.

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