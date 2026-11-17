In the Orenburg Region, a court has suspended criminal proceedings against Pavel Rakhmanov, who is accused of torturing and brutally murdering a one-and-a-half-year-old child. The reason for the suspension was his signing of a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine.

According to the publication “Ural56,” the Orenburg Regional Court granted the motion to suspend the case against Pavel Rakhmanov, a resident of the city of Buguruslan. The state prosecutor did not object to this decision. Following this, the man was released from custody and transferred to the military registration and enlistment office.

Rakhmanov is charged with torturing and murdering a minor with particular cruelty. Under these charges, he faced life imprisonment.

According to the investigation, the tragedy occurred on the night of January 6, 2026. At that time, the 22-year-old man, who was intoxicated, became enraged by the crying of his son, who was born in 2024. He struck the child at least 30 times, then drowned him in the bathtub. Subsequently, the man attempted to pass off the murder as an accident.

On the day of his arrest, Rakhmanov pleaded guilty, but later recanted his confession and blamed the child’s mother for the death.

It is also reported that the man had two prior convictions for theft. The first time, he was sentenced to community service; the second time, to imprisonment. The boy was the third child in the family and was born while his father was serving his sentence in a penal colony.

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