In Russia, wholesale gasoline sales on the exchange fell by nearly 33% over the past week, while diesel sales dropped by 67%. This was caused by the suspension of operations at a number of large oil refineries following drone attacks.

Fuel sales volumes on the Russian exchange have been declining for three consecutive weeks. Market participants attribute this to the shutdown of a significant number of refineries following the November drone attacks.

“November’s volumes have already been sold out, and December’s haven’t appeared yet. The refineries that are currently shut down won’t be back in operation by December, so there are no sales of December’s supplies,” explained one of the traders.

Between November 23 and 27, 16,680 metric tons of A-92 gasoline and 9,720 metric tons of A-95 gasoline were sold on the exchange. Total gasoline sales fell by nearly three times compared to the first week of the month.

The situation on the diesel fuel market is even more challenging. Over the last week of November, only 29,445 metric tons were sold. By comparison, the volume was 87,911 metric tons the previous week and 140,270 metric tons at the beginning of the month.

At the same time, market participants note that the reduction in supply has not yet led to a significant increase in prices. Fuel can be purchased mainly in small wholesale lots or through direct contracts with individual oil refineries.

“There’s nothing to trade—the market is practically nonexistent right now,” stated one Russian trader.

Thus, the shutdown of Russian refineries following drone attacks has already affected the volume of exchange-traded gasoline and diesel.

This is evidenced by data from the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange.

The Russian Ministry of Energy has proposed extending the ban on jet fuel exports. The duration of the restrictions will depend on the balance in the domestic market.

Earlier, the Russian government imposed a temporary three-month ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Toluene (methylbenzene) was included in the list of goods subject to export restrictions.

Production volumes of dual-use chemical products in Russia have dropped significantly. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that this is a result of Ukrainian long-range strikes on the Russian Federation’s industrial infrastructure.

A group of strike UAVs attacked one of Russia’s largest chemical plants—the “Metafrax Chemical” plant, located in the city of Gubakha.

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