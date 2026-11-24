In Russia’s Magadan Oblast — an aggressor state — the mining company Berelekh has filed a lawsuit against the local special communications unit over the reported loss of part of a metals shipment. The company estimated the value of the missing part of the consignment at more than 591 million rubles.

The cargo was handed over for transportation in September

As RMF24 reports, in September employees of the regional special communications administration accepted from the mining company a shipment containing precious and rare-earth metals. It was to be delivered to other regions of Russia.

Later, the carrier informed the sender about the loss of part of the parcel. According to the Arbitration Court of Magadan Oblast, the company went to court after the special communications unit failed to satisfy its pretrial demand for compensation for damages.

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The company demands compensation and interest

In addition to compensation for the value of the lost cargo, Berelekh demands the return of more than 215,000 rubles paid for transportation. The plaintiff also asks to recover nearly 8.85 million rubles in interest for the use of another party’s funds.

A preliminary court hearing in the case was scheduled for December 16. The special communications unit being sued is part of Russia’s state special communications service. It carries out secure transportation of valuable and sensitive shipments, including precious metals, cash, weapons and hazardous materials.

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