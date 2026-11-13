The Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation has filed for bankruptcy against the company “Dom Odegdy,” which is part of the Zenden shoe retail chain.

The amount of tax claims has reached 15 billion rubles.

At the end of 2025, the company reported a net loss of 1.5 billion rubles. Its accounts have been frozen since August 2025.

The chain’s owner, Andrei Pavlov, claims that the tax service did not conduct an actual on-site audit and that the assessed liabilities do not correspond to actual violations.

Back in February 2026, the Federal Tax Service assessed Zenden companies nearly 29 billion rubles in additional taxes. Pavlov contested these claims.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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