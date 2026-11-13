The Russian Ministry of Finance is proposing to require the Central Bank to provide the Federal Tax Service (FTS) with information about citizens who regularly receive money transfers from other individuals. The relevant amendments have been prepared for the second reading of a bill amending the Tax Code, which the State Duma is considering as part of the “budget package.” The new rules could take effect on January 1, 2027, and would apply to transactions conducted in 2026.

The Central Bank is responsible for identifying citizens whose banking transactions meet specific criteria. The Bank of Russia and the Federal Tax Service will separately agree on the procedure and frequency for sharing such information. Based on the information received, the tax authority will be able to request account statements for citizens from banks. Such requests are used during tax audits and debt collection.

At the same time, the Federal Tax Service has already significantly increased the number of requests to banks regarding the accounts and transfers of citizens and companies. Due to the growing workload, financial institutions are unable to provide the information within the established deadlines. In January–August 2026 alone, banks paid 553 million rubles in fines for delays—29 times more than during the same period last year. Yaroslav Kabakov, Chief Strategy Officer at Finam, attributed this to tighter tax oversight and the automation of audits.

In addition, two days ago, a group of Russian deputies and senators submitted a bill to the State Duma imposing restrictions on citizens suspected of engaging in questionable financial transactions. The bill proposes limiting such individuals to depositing and receiving no more than 30,000 rubles in cash per month into bank accounts and e-wallets. Banks would be required to verify information received from the Central Bank and, if suspicions are confirmed, impose restrictions within 24 hours. The authors of the initiative attribute this to the spread of shadow transactions via money transfers between citizens. If the law is passed, it will take effect on March 1, 2028.

The tightening of controls over banking transactions comes amid the need to replenish Russia’s budget deficit. According to estimates by the Russian Ministry of Finance, the deficit will amount to 7.3 trillion rubles in 2026—the largest since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. A deficit of 5.5 trillion rubles is projected for 2027.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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