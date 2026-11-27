The Russian Ministry of Energy stated that it is in contact with the United States regarding the diesel agreement. The ministry reported that the parties are continuing to cooperate on this issue.

“They are in contact with the U.S. Department of Energy,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in response to a question about the status of the agreement.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

Trump and Putin’s “Diesel Deal”: Causes and Consequences for Ukraine and the World.

Trump’s deal with Putin could complicate peace talks on Ukraine — NYT.

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