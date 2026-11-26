The Russian army’s unprecedented losses in the war against Ukraine have fueled a boom in the funeral services market and pushed the revenues of the country’s largest funeral companies to an all-time high.

From January through September 2026, they earned approximately $1.1 billion, according to Rosstat data. Compared to the same period last year, revenue in the funeral industry rose by 9.1%. By comparison, the growth rate was 3.3% a year earlier, 7.7% in 2024, 11.5% in 2023, and 10.6% in 2022.

Overall, over the four and a half years of the war, funeral companies’ revenues have increased by one and a half times. This is happening even though Russians are increasingly opting for budget burials due to falling real incomes.

Representatives of the funeral industry interviewed by *Kommersant* deny any link between the growth in revenue and the increase in the number of burials. At the same time, demographic data and statistics on military casualties point to a different trend. According to leaked Rosstat data published by the hacker groups “Cyberpartisans BY” and Silent Crow, at least 490,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war by the end of September 2026. This is roughly equivalent to the population of cities such as Penza, Lipetsk, or Kaliningrad.

According to demographer Alexei Raksha, the total number of deaths in Russia in 2025 reached its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic—1.931 million. This is 113,000 more than the previous year, 171,000 more than in 2023, and 33,000 more than in 2022. Russia’s natural population decline also reached its highest levels since 2021: 764,000 people last year and at least 820,000 this year.

Despite the rise in the number of deaths, Russians’ purchasing power is falling. This is also affecting the funeral services market, notes Elena Andreeva, executive director of the Union of Funeral Organizations and Crematoriums. According to her, relatives of the deceased are increasingly opting for cheaper options. In particular, Anton Orlov, director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Political Issues, cited cremation—which is less expensive than a traditional burial—as one such alternative.

Expensive funerals are becoming increasingly unaffordable for Russians, as prices for basic funeral services are rising faster than inflation. Specifically, the cost of manufacturing a coffin increased by 105% between February 2022 and June 2026, according to Rosstat data. Over the same period, prices for digging graves rose by 60%.

According to Andreeva, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of citizens applying for state subsidies for funerals based on a guaranteed list of services. At the same time, a significant portion of the industry’s actual revenue is not reflected in official statistics due to cash transactions and informal payments, notes Denis Tversky, a partner in the “Operational Efficiency” practice at Strategy Partners. In his opinion, taking the shadow economy into account, the actual market size could be several times larger than the official figures.