In Russia, nearly 6,000 bridges on regional and municipal roads are in disrepair and require urgent repairs. At the same time, a significant portion of these bridges have not even undergone the necessary inspections.

According to his data, there are 53,700 bridges in Russian regions outside the federal highway network, but only 21% of them have undergone the necessary inspections. Information on the condition of the remaining bridges is either missing or outdated.

One of the reasons for the insufficient inspection of bridges is the high cost involved. Inspecting a single bridge costs, on average, between 400,000 and 1 million rubles.

Between 2026 and 2031, the Russian government plans to allocate 611 billion rubles to repair 2,700 bridge structures.

However, according to Bedusenko, for some reason, only 11% of the bridges that have already been designated as hazardous were included in this list.

Senator Yevgeny Dietrich urged regional authorities to prioritize funding for bridges that are in a state of emergency or pre-emergency.

“Please allocate funds first and foremost to structures classified as emergency or pre-emergency,” he told regional representatives.

Alexander Bedusenko, Director General of the Russian Road Research Institute under the Ministry of Transport, made this statement during “Transport Week.”

As a reminder, in Russia’s Rostov Region, traffic across the bridge over the Mius River on Highway R-280—which Russian occupiers call “Novorossiya”—was halted after it was struck by an FP-2 drone. The extent of the damage to the road surface was documented in satellite images.

As a reminder, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a bridge across the Mius River on the “Novorossiya” highway—which connects Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

Read us on