According to Russian sources, 19 servicemen of the Russian Aerospace Forces were killed in a crash involving an An-12 military transport aircraft that occurred the day before, on November 17. The passengers on board were aircraft maintenance technicians.

The plane was en route to the Kansk-Dalny airfield, where the 712th Fighter Aviation Regiment is based. The regiment is equipped with MiG-31 fighter-interceptors.

It is also believed that the An-12 may have been carrying spare parts for aircraft of this type. However, this information has yet to be confirmed.

As a reminder, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia.

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Prior to that, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

Also, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region.

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