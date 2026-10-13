A gas pipeline connecting Central Asia to Europe exploded in Russia

An explosion occurred on the “Central Asia–Center” underground gas pipeline in Russia’s Penza Region, which transports gas from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan to Russia. A flare-up occurred after the incident, with the flame reaching a height of approximately 70 meters.

The incident occurred near the village of Volchkovo. The gas pipeline was shut down following the explosion. Subsequently, the grass at the scene caught fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The “Central Asia–Center” gas pipeline is a vital part of the gas transmission system that has historically been used to supply natural gas from Central Asia to Russia. The route passes through several countries in the region, and its total length is about 5,000 km.

The circumstances of the explosion and the causes of the fire have not yet been determined. There is no information on the extent of the damage to the pipeline or the timeline for restoring its operation.

We should add that an oil terminal in Rostov-on-Don burned down following a Ukrainian strike.

As a reminder, an oil loading terminal in Russia had been burning for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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