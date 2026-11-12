The Russian State Duma passed a bill in its first reading that would count military service toward work experience in local government. Thanks to these changes, Russians who have returned from the war against Ukraine will be able to apply for leadership positions in municipal structures—specifically, chief of staff, deputy mayors, and heads of administrations.

The initiators of the legislative change explain its necessity as a desire to help “special military operation” veterans remain in demand and contribute to the development of their home regions by working at a level of government that interacts directly with citizens.

“Veterans of the special military operation possess unique experience […]; they know how to make decisions in stressful situations and work as part of a team, and, of course, all of this will be in demand in their work within local government bodies,” said Daria Lantratova, one of the bill’s co-authors, a State Duma deputy from the “United Russia” party, and deputy chair of the Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, during her presentation.

In most constituent entities of the Russian Federation, current regulations require candidates for leadership positions to have prior experience in municipal service. The length of this experience depends on the specific region and position.

Typically, the requirements are as follows:

1–2 years of experience —for department heads or lead specialists;

3–5 years —for heads of large departments;

4–6 years—for chiefs of staff, deputy heads, and heads of local administrations.

As a rule, in Russian regions, the requirement for work experience in local government did not apply to candidates for entry-level positions, specifically Category I or II specialists.

New changes in federal legislation will allow citizens who fought against Ukraine to apply for leadership positions in the municipal service on an equal footing with officials who already have relevant work experience.

This was reported by the Russian State Duma.

Russia has announced a new recruitment drive for the “Time of Heroes” personnel program, which the Kremlin positions as a career advancement opportunity for participants in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, this project is part of a propaganda campaign designed to encourage Russians to serve in the military.

Russian citizens are increasingly concerned that dictator Vladimir Putin will soon announce a general mobilization to continue the war against Ukraine.

Russia may carry out a large-scale mobilization in 2026–2027

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