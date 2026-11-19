Since the start of the full-scale war, Russian authorities have been unable to complete more than 290 federal construction projects with a total cost of 9.5 trillion rubles. Another 380 or more planned projects, worth at least 1 trillion rubles, have not even begun construction yet.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, which analyzed the registries of Russian federal agencies.

Among the frozen or postponed projects are the construction of roads and bridges, children’s hospitals and cancer centers, wastewater treatment plants, research laboratories, and industrial facilities. The Russian authorities most often cite a lack of funding as the reason for the delays. Less frequently, delays are attributed to a lack of necessary equipment.

The number of delays in the completion of government construction projects in Russia is increasing every year. While deadlines were postponed for 15 projects in 2021, the number rose to 24 in 2022, 26 in 2023, 59 in 2024, and in 2025—already 86. In the incomplete year of 2026, another 81 postponements were recorded.

Some projects were postponed multiple times. In particular, construction of the Russian Federation Supreme Court’s judicial complex in St. Petersburg and the nanotechnology laboratory at the Kurchatov Institute Research Center was postponed four times.

The most expensive long-delayed project was the gas processing complex in Ust-Luga, costing 3.5 trillion rubles. The first phase of the facility was scheduled to launch as early as 2023, and the second by the end of 2024.

In second place in terms of cost is the Northern Latitudinal Route, a railway line over 700 km long that is intended to connect the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug with the Ural railway network. The project is estimated at 850 billion rubles. Its implementation began back in 2011, but the timeline has been revised multiple times. According to the latest revision of federal programs, the opening has been postponed to 2031.

The commissioning of the Kursk NPP-2, costing 508.7 billion rubles, has also been postponed. Construction began in 2016, and the plant was originally scheduled to go online in 2022.

The road bridge across the Lena River, costing 174.8 billion rubles, is also among the five most expensive long-delayed construction projects. Construction was promised to begin as early as 2006, but the project’s completion date has already been postponed eight times.

Economists compare the current situation to the final years of the Soviet Union, when state construction plans were systematically derailed. According to data from the USSR State Statistics Committee, between 1986 and 1988, approximately one-third of projects of significant national economic importance failed to be completed on time each year, and by 1989, it was already one in two. That same year, the Soviet government ordered the suspension of long-delayed construction projects due to funding cuts.

“Russia is once again following in the footsteps of the Soviet Union. Back then, they would dig a foundation pit, and then construction would be frozen under the pretext that funding would eventually become available,” economist Igor Lipits said in a comment to The Moscow Times.

A Russian senator familiar with the situation in the construction industry told the publication that the freezing of major projects has accompanied every large-scale economic crisis in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to him, this was one of the first signs of serious problems in the economy.

The source reminded the publication that capital construction cuts were implemented during the 1998 default, the 2008–2009 global financial crisis, and the 2020 crisis at the start of the pandemic. The current economic difficulties, in his opinion, could also lead to a reduction or freeze on state construction projects.

As a reminder, Putin boasted about Russia’s economy amid Ukraine’s large-scale attacks on oil refineries.

In Russia, an aircraft engine plant plans to lay off nearly 700 workers.

Russia’s largest grain trader has begun laying off staff due to the shutdown of Black Sea ports.

Read us on