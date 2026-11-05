In Russia, the daughter of slain opposition figure Nemtsov was sentenced in absentia to a prison term

A Moscow court sentenced Zhanna Nemtsova in absentia to four years in a general-regime penal colony. She was found guilty of leading a foundation named after her father, Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, which had been declared an “undesirable” organization in Russia.

In addition, Zhanna Nemtsova was banned from administering websites for eight years.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor requested that she be sentenced in absentia to five years in a general-regime penal colony and be barred from administering websites for nine years.

According to the prosecution, Nemtsova “openly emphasizes her leadership role in the aforementioned organization, organizes its funding and operations, and offers negative commentary on various events taking place in the Russian Federation.”

The court cited a recording of Zhanna Nemtsova’s speech in Budva, Montenegro—in which she spoke about her role in the organization—as evidence of her leadership of the foundation.

At the same time, Nemtsova’s attorney stated that his client does not admit guilt.

The Boris Nemtsov Foundation was established in 2015 following the assassination of the Russian opposition politician. In 2024, the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom was designated as “undesirable” in Russia.

In 2026, Zhanna Nemtsova was arrested in absentia on charges of leading the foundation. She was later also designated a “foreign agent.”

As a reminder, Boris Nemtsov was shot and killed on the evening of February 27, 2015, on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge near the Kremlin.

This was reported by “Mediazona.”

Earlier, Russia issued an international arrest warrant for Zhanna Nemtsova—the daughter of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in Moscow. She is accused of organizing the activities of a foreign or international organization deemed “undesirable” in the Russian Federation.

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