Anatoly Artamonov, chairman of the Budget Committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, called for a review of the network of medical facilities in the regions and for its “optimization.” In particular, he proposed redirecting patients to larger clinics in order to save budget funds.

The official explained his proposal by citing a budget shortfall and the need to cut spending on maintaining half-empty and underutilized hospitals that are unable to cover even their utility costs on their own.

The initiative to downsize the healthcare infrastructure emerged against the backdrop of a growing financial shortfall in Russia’s regional budgets and the reallocation of government spending toward the war effort. Because approximately 40% of the federal budget is allocated to military needs, the Russian government has already cut funding for key healthcare programs by half.

In particular, spending on the modernization of primary care, cancer treatment, and the development of the emergency medical services system has been significantly reduced, and additional cuts to the “health care” budget line are planned for next year.

As a reminder, the Kremlin welcomed Trump’s decision to impose sanctions against Russia.

It is worth noting that one of the co-authors of the “Graham Act” — which included so-called “hellish sanctions” against Russia — Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his unwillingness to take new measures to increase pressure on Russia under this legislation.

On October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

Trump stated in Washington that he would soon hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible case of the plague at a Siberian research institute.

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