Yuri Grekhov, deputy commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces for armaments, has been arrested in Russia. The colonel general is suspected of accepting a bribe on an exceptionally large scale.

On November 25, the 235th Moscow Garrison Military Court imposed a preventive measure on the military officer. The court granted a motion by the Main Military Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia to take Grekhov into custody.

It is reported that the general was taken into custody on charges of committing a corruption offense. Specifically, he is suspected of accepting a bribe on an exceptionally large scale.

Grekhov has served as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces for Armaments since 2021. His responsibilities include supplying the troops with weapons and military equipment.

Prior to his appointment to this position, he commanded Russia’s air and missile defense forces. Grekhov holds the rank of colonel general and has a Ph.D. in military sciences. He has been subject to European Union sanctions since 2022.

Earlier, the commander of the Baltic Fleet’s naval base was arrested in St. Petersburg.

In Moscow, Major General Sergei Nikitushkin, head of the Training and Logistics Department of the Main Directorate for Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces, was arrested. He is a participant in the so-called “special military operation.”

The Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg issued a pretrial detention order in absentia against journalist Alexander Nevzorov. He is accused of financing extremism and failing to fulfill his obligations as a “foreign agent.”

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