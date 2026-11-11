Suspects accused of spying for Poland have been detained in Russia — Politico

In Kaliningrad, Russia, law enforcement officials detained two individuals suspected of spying for Poland. In addition, the FSB stated that it had issued official warnings to ten other citizens. Warsaw called these actions a provocation.

Russia’s FSB reported the detention of two suspects, whose nationalities have not yet been officially disclosed.

According to the Russian intelligence agency, they were collecting and passing on information to Polish intelligence about personnel and facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the border region.

Criminal cases have already been opened against the detainees under the article on espionage, and they are currently in custody.

The agency also added that official warnings regarding possible contacts with Polish intelligence services were issued to seven Polish citizens and three Russians.

Poland reacted sharply to the Russian agency’s statements. A spokesperson for the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services called the FSB’s actions “yet another provocation and an act of disinformation.”

This was reported with reference to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Poland and Politico.

We previously reported that six suspects were detained in Poland on suspicion of acting on behalf of Russian intelligence—RMF24.

Two Ukrainians were detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage and sabotage.

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