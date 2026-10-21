In Russia, a woman was fined for a fake photo of a bear created by ChatGPT — Reuters

A woman living in Russia's Far East used ChatGPT to generate an image of a bear on the street to prank a friend, but the photo spread on messaging apps and triggered a search for the predator. A court fined the woman 15,000 rubles, which is about 8,000 hryvnias.

In September, a resident of the village of Magdagachi in the Amur Region created an image of a large brown bear that appeared to be strolling down a local street and sent it to a friend. The region’s court press office explained that the prank quickly got out of hand: the photo spread via messaging apps, and the police began receiving panicked calls.

The district head dispatched gamekeepers to the village to deal with the nonexistent animal. The woman herself called the police and admitted that she had created the image. The court heard the case this week.

This is not the only such case. In mid-September, another resident of the Trans-Baikal Territory was fined 30,000 rubles (about 16,000 hryvnias) for posting a fake image of a bear in a village. According to Reuters, this was reported by the Russian legal news agency Rapsi.

This year, Russian authorities have been on high alert due to a series of fatal attacks in several regions. Experts attribute this to a growing bear population and a poor harvest of berries and pine nuts, which increases the likelihood of encounters with humans. According to Russian media reports cited by Reuters, at least 26 people have been killed by bears since spring. And according to TASS’s tally, more than 3,440 bears deemed a threat to humans have been shot since the beginning of the year.

Among the reasons cited in the agency’s report are climate change, milder winters, and a shortage of natural food sources. As a result, bears may venture into human settlements in search of food. Under such conditions, reports of a predator on the streets can cause genuine alarm, even if they later turn out to be false.

Source: Reuters

Russia wants to increase prison sentences for inciting unrest and justifying terrorism.

In Russia, comments on Telegram can result in imprisonment for up to six years.

In Russia, a new law against phone scams could disrupt airline operations.

Read us on