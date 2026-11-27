President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the Ukrainian operation against Russian ships off the coast of Libya took place without prior coordination with European partners. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to establish a regular exchange of information with Italy.

During their conversation, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed issues on which Ukraine and Italy are working. The president emphasized that it is important for the parties to better understand each other’s positions and maintain constant communication. He also commented separately on the recent operation by Ukrainian forces off the Libyan coast. Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine did not coordinate its actions with European partners prior to carrying out the operation.

“I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners. I also said that we are committed to ensuring the exchange of all necessary information between the relevant agencies of our countries and to maintaining direct, regular, and effective communication between them,” the president wrote on social media platform X.

What is known about the operation off the coast of Libya

The special operation took place on the night of November 22 near the Libyan port of Benghazi. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, it was carried out jointly with units of the Defense Forces. Two groups of maritime drones were used in the attack—a total of seven unmanned boats launched from a so-called mother ship.

The SBU stated that Ukrainian forces sank the Russian Project 20380 corvette “Merkury.” According to the security service, a Ka-27 deck-based helicopter was on board. The dry cargo ship MV Angara was also struck; according to the Ukrainian side, Russia was using it for military transport. In particular, the vessel was linked to the so-called “Syrian Express” and “Libyan Express”—routes used by Russia to transport military cargo to its overseas facilities.

On November 23, Zelenskyy confirmed the operation and called it entirely legitimate. He emphasized that the corvette was one of the newest ships in the Russian fleet, and that the dry cargo ship was transporting weapons. The president also warned that Ukraine would continue naval operations against Russian military targets.

How Libya Reacted

Following the attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya’s Government of National Unity, based in Tripoli, issued a statement. It condemned the strike near Benghazi and called on Ukraine to officially explain exactly what happened and the scale of the operation.

The Libyan ministry stated that foreign military operations on the country’s territory or in its territorial waters are unacceptable. It also emphasized that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not give either side the right to extend hostilities to Libyan territory.

Musa al-Koni, a member of Libya’s Presidential Council, also reacted sharply. He called the incident a violation of the country’s sovereignty and threatened to appeal to the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice. In addition, al-Koni called for the Ukrainian leadership to be added to the list of individuals implicated in terrorism.

Ukraine’s Response

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the primary threat to Libya comes from Russian military ships and vessels that transport weapons and regularly arrive in the region.

The ministry emphasized that Russia is using the civilian infrastructure of other countries for its own military needs, thereby putting them at risk. Therefore, according to the Ukrainian side, questions regarding incidents in Libyan ports should be directed to Moscow. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi also stated that Ukraine has every right to strike legitimate military targets in Russia, which is waging war against it.

Why Italy Got Involved

Italy separately expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya. It was against this backdrop that the issue of the Ukrainian operation became one of the topics of discussion between Zelenskyy and Meloni. Following the talks, the Ukrainian president expressed his readiness to ensure a regular exchange of information between the relevant agencies of the two countries. This involves direct contact and coordinated communication so that partners have more information about actions that could affect security in the region.

Thus, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the operation near Benghazi had not been coordinated in advance with European partners, but at the same time assured Italy of his readiness to establish a permanent exchange of data. The situation also demonstrated that Ukrainian strikes on Russian military targets outside the Black Sea region could provoke a diplomatic reaction from countries on whose territory or in whose vicinity such operations take place. The head of state announced this on November 27 following a conversation with Meloni.

Italy stated that it had not been informed about the Ukrainian operation in Benghazi, Libya, and had not coordinated it with Kyiv.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was sailing from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi—presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

The Ukrainian maritime drones that attacked the Russian corvette “Mercury” in Libya, may have been launched from Albanian territory or from the Libyan naval bases in Misrata and Zawia, which are under the control of the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, according to the French newspaper Le Monde.

Read us on