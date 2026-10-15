Romania is searching for the crew of a ship attacked by the Russians – Sky News

On October 14–15, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace and struck two foreign vessels in the country’s territorial waters.

This was stated by Romanian President Nicușor Dan. According to him, the attack took place while the vessels were anchored in the Black Sea near the mouth of the Danube Canal.

As a result of the drone strikes, two tankers caught fire:

Wine Trader (flying the San Marino flag)—rescuers saved 5 crew members; 7 others are currently missing;

Yara J (flying the Comoros flag)—the vessel was carrying oil and chemicals; the crew was evacuated.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the scene.

Source: Sky News.

Late on the evening of October 14, a merchant ship at anchor caught fire in Romanian territorial waters. The crew was evacuated, according to Romanian authorities.

Since early October, five commercial vessels have been struck off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. Both countries are NATO members. The strikes on the vessels were recorded in the Black Sea off the coasts of these two NATO member states. Approximately 23 sailors have died or are considered missing.

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