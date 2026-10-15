Since February, more than 320 people have been detained in Senegal on charges of so-called “acts against nature.” At least 84 of them have been charged with allegedly intentionally transmitting HIV solely on the basis of their HIV status. According to The Guardian, this is stated in a Human Rights Watch report citing the HIV Justice Network.

Tightening criminal legislation

On March 11, Senegal’s parliament amended the criminal code, increasing the maximum prison sentence for consensual same-sex relations to 10 years. The law also provides for up to seven years in prison and a fine of between 500,000 and 5 million CFA francs for promoting homosexuality, supporting or funding LGBTQ+ people and organizations.

Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué said that members of the LGBTQ+ community are being forced to restrict ordinary activities due to fears of detention and increased stigma. Same-sex sexual relations have been criminalized in Senegal since 1965. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who later won the election, and former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko promised to tighten the relevant provisions.

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Concerns over persecution and access to healthcare

According to HRW, men and women were detained across the country. Police said they carried out the detentions based on information from seized phones, statements by third parties, or raids on private premises. The report also refers to forced HIV testing and leaks to the media of confidential investigation data, including information about the HIV status of detainees.

Lawyers told Human Rights Watch that they fear representing detainees because of the risk of persecution. Medical professionals, in turn, said that the legislative changes are discouraging people from HIV testing and treatment. HIV Justice Network consultant Sylvie Beaumont said she had received unconfirmed reports of reduced attendance at HIV clinics.

LGBTQ+ people interviewed by HRW spoke of anxiety and depression due to increased pressure. Some of them are in hiding, limiting their movements, have moved elsewhere, or have left the country.

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