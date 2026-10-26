In Serbia, an angry mob stormed the building of the pro-government TV channel Informer. The crowd is preventing journalists from leaving the premises.

The channel’s owner and editor-in-chief, Dragan Vučičević, stated that a hostage situation was unfolding live on air, and that, according to him, the police responded by saying all lines were busy. Vučičević also said that he had to call Ilija Srdanović, the leader of the “Student List” electoral bloc, to ask for protection, but to no avail.

The publication also reports that one person inside the building became ill, and an ambulance was called.

This was reported by Vreme.

As a reminder, thousands of people in Turkey protested against pressure on the media — Taipei Times.

In Prague, tens of thousands protested against public broadcasting reforms — Der Spiegel.

French students will continue their protests despite concessions from the government — Politico Europe.

Read us on