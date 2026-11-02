The owner of Alta Bank, whose customers lost access to their funds, was detained in Serbia

Businessman Davor Matsura—the owner of Alta Banka, whose license was revoked by the country’s National Bank a few days ago—has been detained in Serbia. Following the suspension of the financial institution’s operations, some customers—including Russians who have moved to Serbia—are unable to access their accounts and savings.

Matsura’s arrest was preceded by large-scale searches that lasted more than 30 hours. The reasons for the arrest have not yet been officially disclosed, according to local media reports.

Alta Banka was popular among Russian citizens who had settled in Serbia. Customers opened personal and business accounts there, obtained bank cards, and kept their savings.

After the bank’s license was revoked, card transactions and money transfers were suspended. As a result, depositors lost the ability to freely access the funds in their accounts.

The National Bank of Serbia attributed the decision to a sharp deterioration in Alta Banka’s financial condition. A state-run deposit insurance agency will handle the reimbursement of funds to customers.

The guaranteed reimbursement amount is up to 50,000 euros per depositor. What will happen to savings exceeding this limit has not yet been determined.

A day earlier, the head of the criminal police was detained in Serbia.

Meanwhile, SNS leader Vučić acknowledged his party’s defeat in the Serbian elections.

The Student List won the election in Serbia with 53% of the vote.

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