On Thursday, November 26, Dragan Vučičević, the owner of the Informer TV channel, was detained in Serbia. He is suspected of repeatedly inciting panic and unrest, as well as of obstructing justice. The media mogul is known for his pro-government stance and harsh attacks on participants in anti-government protests.

Dragan Vučičević was detained on the orders of the prosecutor’s office. He is accused of violating two articles of the Serbian Criminal Code—336 and 343. The charges relate to “repeatedly inciting panic and unrest” as well as “obstruction of justice.”

Vučičević is one of the most prominent supporters of the government in the Serbian media landscape. During the presidencies and premierships of Aleksandar Vučić—who led the government and the country at various times from 2014 to 2026—he gained popularity thanks to his strident pro-government rhetoric. His TV channel, Informer, regularly spoke out in support of the government and criticized its opponents. At the same time, critics compared Vučičević himself to Russian television propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

His activities became particularly prominent after mass protests broke out in Serbia in November 2024. At that time, the Informer TV channel was actively used to support the government and launch information attacks against protesters and opposition representatives. The protests erupted following a tragedy at the train station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, when people were killed after a concrete canopy collapsed. The tragedy sparked a wave of outrage, and citizens began demanding that the authorities take responsibility and investigate the circumstances of the disaster.

Against the backdrop of these events, Vučičević made harsh remarks directed at people who opposed the government. In particular, he commented on the hunger strike by the mother of one of the victims in Novi Sad. The woman staged a public protest outside the parliament building, demanding justice for her child. The owner of Informer claimed that she allegedly came to the protest “straight from a pastry shop.” In doing so, he cast doubt on the sincerity of her protest. The Serbian publication Vreme reported on this incident.

Vučičević was no less harsh in his remarks about other protesters. He called them “scum” and “terrorists” and urged the police to use force against them. Specifically, in his statements, he called on law enforcement to “beat and break the ribs” of protesters. Serbian media outlets, including Vreme, reported on these remarks.

Vučičević’s arrest was yet another high-profile event amid the ongoing political standoff in Serbia. His TV channel had previously been the target of criticism for its coverage of the protests and its stance toward the opposition. At the same time, the final legal assessment of the media mogul’s actions will be made by a court. The Serbian publication Nova.rs reported on the arrest.

Dragan Vučičević, owner of the Informer media group, was detained in Belgrade, Serbia. He was detained for 48 hours. According to Der Spiegel, prosecutors suspect him of inciting panic and unrest, as well as of obstructing justice.

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he would go on a hunger strike if he were arrested. According to him, this could trigger mass protests involving millions of people.

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