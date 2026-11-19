On November 19, trilateral talks began in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the first meeting in this format to bring together the leaders of the three countries.

The talks began at the Kylin Villa resort hotel. They are taking place against the backdrop of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is being held in Shenzhen, China.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, Trump began talks with Xi Jinping and made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine — Reuters.

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and arrived late to meet with Xi Jinping.

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