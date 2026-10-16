A shooting occurred at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday. Several people, including children, were injured. Police confirmed this during a press conference, The Guardian reports.

Suspected shooter was shot dead

Police arrived at the school in the afternoon following reports of an active shooting. According to Bend Police communications manager Sheila Miller, shortly after law enforcement officers arrived, a suspected shooter, whose identity has not been established, was shot dead. It is currently unknown who fired the shot.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuation continues

Police did not immediately specify the number of victims or their condition. Law enforcement officers also did not confirm the identities or ages of the victims, but reported that children were among them. Emergency services were working to evacuate the elementary school.

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