In central Scotland, two men died when a two-seater glider crashed into Loch Leven near the town of Kinross. The bodies of the victims were recovered from the water, according to Scottish police.

Law enforcement received a report of the plane crash on November 20 at approximately 11:05 a.m. local time. Emergency services and Coast Guard helicopters were deployed for the search and rescue operation.

The Scottish Gliding Center, located nearby at Portmoch Airfield, reported that a two-seater Perkoz glider was involved in the accident. The aircraft was on a local training flight.

“At this time, there is no information regarding the cause of the accident,” the center stated.

They also reported that they are cooperating with the police, the British Gliding Association, and the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Police stated that the families of the victims have already been notified of the tragedy. The men’s deaths are not being treated as suspicious, and the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

A team of investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch was dispatched to the scene. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that it had deployed equipment and specialized units but subsequently concluded its work at the scene.

Source: The Guardian

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