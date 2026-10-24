Pauline Parker, one of those involved in the high-profile 1954 murder in New Zealand, has died at the age of 88 in the Scottish town of Kirkwall in Orkney. She lived in a care home under the name Hilary Nathan, RNZ reports, citing The Orcadian newspaper.

Murder in Christchurch

In 1954, 16-year-old Parker and her friend Juliet Hulme beat Parker's mother, Honora Parker, also known as Honora Rieper, to death. The murder took place in a park in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand.

Both girls were imprisoned for five years. After their release, they lived under new names.

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The later lives of those involved in the case

Juliet Hulme later became detective fiction writer Anne Perry. She died in 2023.

The story of Honora Parker's murder inspired director Peter Jackson to make the 1994 film “Heavenly Creatures.” The film starred Kate Winslet, Melanie Lynskey and Sarah Peirse.

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