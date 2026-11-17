The 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format began on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the group.

Ukraine is being represented in person at the meeting by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara. For him, this trip to Brussels marks his first foreign visit as head of the defense ministry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to join the meeting online.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation plans to present to its partners the priority needs of the Armed Forces, particularly regarding the strengthening of air defense, aviation support, additional funding for drone production, and the expansion of joint defense enterprises. The previous, 36th meeting of the Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format took place in September 2026.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

During the “Ramstein” meeting, Ukraine will present its partners with key requirements for strengthening its defense. Specifically, the discussion will focus on interceptors for air defense, ammunition for combat aviation, and additional funding.

The 36th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the Ramstein format took place on September 9, 2026.

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