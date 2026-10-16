Two people were killed and another 35 were injured in a shooting at a street party in the city of Vienna, Georgia, US, early on October 4. The Hindu reports, citing local and state officials.

Dead and injured

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said at a press conference that men aged 21 and 23 were killed in the shooting. Vienna is located about 216 kilometers south of Atlanta.

According to officials, most of the 35 victims sustained gunshot wounds, and some of them were in critical condition. The injured people are between 14 and 51 years old.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities said that hundreds of people attended the event. The party took place at the end of Homecoming week at Dooly County High School.

Investigation into the shooting

Law enforcement officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. At the same time, they have not publicly named any suspects or persons of interest.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said investigators do not want to speculate about the reasons for the incident.

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