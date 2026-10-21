In Sweden, prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Ildar Galiev, who is suspected of organizing nearly ten murders and attempted murders during a wave of shootings and explosions in 2023–2024. According to The Local Sweden, the crimes are linked to a conflict with a rival gang.

Suspicions of organizing attacks

Swedish prosecutors said that, according to the investigation, Galiev recruited other people, including young people, to commit the crimes. Prosecutor Mats Ihlbom told AFP that, in his view, the defendant played a larger role in the crimes than the direct perpetrators.

Local media have described Galiev, known by the nickname Scar, as one of the key figures in Stockholm's Dalen Network. In February, he was extradited to Sweden from Greece.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among the incidents in which he is suspected of involvement are a powerful explosion in a residential building that killed an uninvolved person, as well as the murder of an 18-year-old at a sports ground in front of children. Lawyer Marcus Bergdahl told AFP that his client denies all charges.

Trial and fight against gangs

Galiev's trial is set to begin on November 3 and continue until March 2027. For more than ten years, Sweden has faced violence by organized criminal networks using automatic weapons, grenades and explosives.

This year, the number of shootings and explosions in Sweden has decreased. Police link this to tougher legislation and the prosecution of gang leaders who coordinated crimes from abroad. Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said last week that September in Stockholm saw neither shootings nor explosions for the first time in almost ten years.

Read us on