The rapid growth of the digital bank Revolut, founded by Russian-born Nikolai Storonsky, has led to its app being actively used for illegal financial transactions. In particular, regulators have discovered that individuals linked to Russia may have laundered money through the platform, while Italian mafia members conducted transactions to conceal proceeds from criminal activities.

Authorities in a number of European countries are increasingly insisting that Revolut tighten its financial controls. Criminals are taking advantage of the bank’s quick registration process and its extensive operations in the field of digital finance and cryptocurrencies.

As the Swedish Financial Crimes Authority has discovered, individuals linked to Russia who are involved in money laundering are using Revolut to convert criminal proceeds into cryptocurrency and make cross-border transfers.

The police analyzed transactions totaling 2.9 billion Swedish kronor (259 million euros), the perpetrators of which are suspected of laundering Russian money. The investigation revealed that Revolut was one of the most common methods used to transfer funds out of Sweden. Most often, money was transferred through this platform to Lithuania and Ireland.

The Financial Times reports on this.

Storonsky’s Revolut is preparing for a $115 billion valuation ahead of its initial public offering.

As a reminder, Revolut is closing Ukrainian accounts due to legal requirements.

An Italian court has placed Revolut Bank UAB under supervision, according to Channel NewsAsia.

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