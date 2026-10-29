Sweden’s Christian Democrats have proposed studying the possibility of deporting people to countries that are not their states of origin. The party outlined the initiative in its security report released last week.

Agreements with host countries

As The Local Sweden reports, the party proposes considering new cooperation agreements with countries that could receive people subject to deportation decisions. From there, these people could, according to the initiators’ plan, travel to their state of origin or find another country for permanent residence.

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The problem of enforcing decisions

The Christian Democrats say Sweden has long had a problem with people subject to deportation decisions who cannot be expelled because their countries of origin refuse to take them back. According to the party, many such people consequently spend years in special accommodation and remain in uncertainty.

A related idea of establishing return centres in countries outside the EU envisages housing people there until they return to their states of origin. Ludvig Aspling, a representative of the Sweden Democrats party, previously called such a reform his favourite.

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