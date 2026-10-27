Dmytro Svyatash, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, has been detained in Sweden; a Ukrainian court had sentenced him in absentia to 12 years in prison. The politician was stopped by border police officers during passport control at Arlanda Airport near Stockholm.

According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, Svyatash arrived in Sweden on Thursday. According to his attorney, Mark Safaryan, the purpose of the trip was to attend a concert by American singer Stevie Wonder, which was scheduled to take place at the 3Arena in Stockholm.

The former lawmaker was detained during a document check. As his attorney explained, the basis for the detention was Poland’s decision to ban his re-entry, information about which had been entered into the Schengen Area’s shared information system. According to the attorney, Svyatash presented a Ukrainian passport.

After his detention, the former lawmaker was placed in an immigration detention center in Mästa. His attorney challenged the decision to hold him in custody, arguing that there were insufficient grounds for doing so. The defense also opposes Svyatash’s possible return to Ukraine.

The lawyer called the decision regarding his client politically motivated. He cites case law related to extradition to Ukraine amid a full-scale war. At the same time, the final decision on Svyatash’s continued stay in Sweden must be made by the appropriate court.

Dmytro Svyatash served as a member of parliament for several terms in the Verkhovna Rada and represented the Party of Regions. In 2019, he left Ukraine and moved to Russia.

In 2024, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sentenced the former parliamentarian in absentia to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of justifying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and of fraud amounting to 2.2 billion hryvnias.

Source: Expressen

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against Dmytro Svyatash, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament (IV–VIII convocations) from the Party of Regions. He will stand trial for calls to change Ukraine’s borders, the legalization of ill-gotten assets, and financial fraud.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has issued a warrant for the arrest of a former People’s Deputy from the “Party of Regions” who called on Ukrainians to support a full-scale Russian invasion.



In May, the Security Service of Ukraine gathered new evidence of the guilt of former members of parliament. Former Ukrainian MP Dmytro Svyatash was detained in Sweden; a Ukrainian court had sentenced him in absentia to 12 years in prison. The politician was stopped by border police officers during passport control at Arlanda Airport near Stockholm.

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