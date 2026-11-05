A major gas pipeline exploded in Siberia, triggering a massive fire

On November 5, a powerful explosion occurred on a main gas pipeline in the Topkinsky District of the Kemerovo Region, Russia. A massive fire broke out at the site following the accident. According to preliminary information, the incident may have been caused by a sudden loss of pressure in the pipeline. It is currently unknown whether sabotage groups were involved in the explosion.

What is known about the gas pipeline

fire

This fire marks the second recorded incident on Russian main gas pipelines in the past month. The previous incident occurred on October 13 in the Penza region, where a gas pipeline belonging to the “Central Asia–Center” system, which transports fuel through Russian territory, caught fire.



Recently, accidents and damage to critical infrastructure facilities have been regularly reported in various regions of Russia.

This is reported

by Russian propaganda media.



Drones attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, which had recently resumed operations.



In Ufa, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery following a drone attack.



On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region.





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